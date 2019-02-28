|
JONES James Edward
'Jim' Passed away peacefully on
9th February, whilst in the loving care of Penchley Manor Nursing Home, Selsey, aged 83. After a long and sad battle with Dementia. A much loved husband to his wife Janice and an adored uncle to Faye, family and friends.
Jim's funeral service followed by burial, will take place TODAY, Thursday
28th February at 1.30pm at
St. Andrew's Church, Tangmere.
Flowers or donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o
Lee Hobson Funeral Service,
124 High Street, Selsey, PO20 0QE.
Rest in Peace my darling Jim.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
