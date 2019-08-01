|
|
|
WETTER Jacqueline Diana Died peacefully in her
sleep at the age of 95.
Beloved mother of Carolyne and Victoria. Deeply loved grandmother to Clare, Matthew and Sarah and also great grandmother
to Noah, Ollie and Gabriel.
Our mother will be buried at St James' Church, Birdham on 26th July, to be reunited with her beloved darling husband Jack in heavenly peace.
A Community Champion for the Chichester area, who immersed herself in making everyone aware
of hidden disabilities and was recognised by BBC South with
their annual awards.
God bless you Mummy.
Sweet Dreams forever missed
and loved.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 1, 2019