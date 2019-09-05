Home

Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
Jack Avery

Jack Avery Notice
AVERY Jack Peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital on 30th August 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, dearly loved father of Paul, Lin and Gilly, adored grandad and great grandad. Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September 2019,
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only donations for
St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
