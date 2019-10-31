|
Miller Iris Lilian Passed away peacefully
on 9th October aged 80.
Much loved wife of Alan,
who sadly passed away in 2011.
Loving mum of Kaye, Jayne and Anne
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019 at 12.30.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
British Heart Foundation at
Co-operative Funeralcare,
230 Chichester Road, North Bersted, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA
Telephone: 01243 865119
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019