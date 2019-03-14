|
COVE Iris Passed away peacefully at
Aldersmead Nursing Home
on 10th March 2019,
aged 99 years.
Much loved Mum of Vanessa
and Barry, Nan to Mat and Jo, Nanny Iris to Cameron and Rhiannon and Great Grandma to Bella, Ava, Lexi and Alex. Iris and her Grandchildren/
Great Grandchildren had been looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in June. She will be remembered with love by all her family.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March 2019,
at 11.45am. Family flowers only. Donations for Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
