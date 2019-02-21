Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Bosham
Irene Worrall Notice
WORRALL Irene Of Bosham passed away peacefully at home on 11th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved mother of Robert Worrall,
she will be dearly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Bosham on
Friday 8th March at 2.00pm.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired in memory of Irene to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
