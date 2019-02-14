|
|
|
DUFF Ilse Local artist Ilse Lilian Erika Duff
(née Sachs), passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2019, aged 93.
Much loved wife of the late 'Chunky' (Merlin Graham Duff), she was mother to Susan, Daphne, Vienna and Rory,
and step-mother to Jes.
She will be much missed
by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,
extended family and friends.
If desired, donations can be sent to support Ilse's favoured charity
UNICEF by sending a cheque to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW, or by making a donation online at https://www.unicef.org.uk/donations/child-refugees/
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
