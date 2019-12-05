Home

STEPHENS MPS Ian Roderick Louis Peacefully on the
15th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Teresa, father to Mary, Felicity and Julian and greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and Pharmacist at Stephens Pharmacy, Sherborne Road, Chichester,
where he served the local
community for twenty years.
A Celebration of his Life
has already taken place.
Enquiries: Bungard Funeral Directors, 01273 820018 - www.bungards.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
