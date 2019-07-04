|
MITCHELL Hilary Passed away peacefully on
13th June 2019, aged 84.
Much loved Wife, Mum,
Grandmother and Great Grandmother to 23 Grandchildren to
18 Great Grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
23rd July 2019 at 1:15pm.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Alzheimer's Society c/o
The Co-op Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG
Telephone: 01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019