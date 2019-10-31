|
Budd Henry "Owen" Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 16th October 2019 in Dovecote View Care Home,
aged 83 years.
Previously of Charlton, Nr Chichester.
A loving brother, uncle and great uncle.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 8th November at 2.45pm, Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Dillistone & Wraights, 49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019