Bisiker Helen Passed away peacefully at Pendean House on 7th December aged 89.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Wilding and the late John Bisiker.
Much loved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by so many.
Funeral Service on
Tuesday 31st December at
Chichester Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired to the
Cinnamon Trust or St Catherine of Siena Church Cocking via Memory Giving website of Roger Poat & Partners website or direct to them.
Tel 01730 81204.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 19, 2019