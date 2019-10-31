|
|
|
Lambourne Gordon William Passed away peacefully
on 10th October aged 85 years.
Loving Father of David and Tony.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th November at 10.15 am
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: St Wilfred's Hospice c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue,
Chichester, PO19 8AW.
Telephone: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019