HINE Goff Peacefully on 18th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Pam,
much loved father of Ian and Justine, Richard and Helen, dear grandad to Ben, Sophie, Fraser, Macy, Jasmine, Lily and Poppy and great grandad to Theodore.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July 2019, at 11.00am. Please wear something colourful. Family flowers only.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society
may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 25, 2019