Tullett Glenys Margaret Sadly passed away on 11th December 2019 at home, aged 92 years.
The first Chairwomen of
Arun District Council.
Much loved by Daughters Janie, Annie and Sarah, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
The Celebration of a
remarkable life will take place at
The Holy Cross Church, North Bersted on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 19, 2019