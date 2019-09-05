|
BARNARD Gladys Passed away peacefully on
27th August 2019, aged 107 years.
Loving mother of Anne and grandmother of
Catherine, Andrew and Bethan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service is on
Thursday 12th September at Chichester Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations in Gladys' memory may be sent to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 5, 2019