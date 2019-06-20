|
Hoskins Gertrude Ellen
'Trudy' It is with great sadness that we announce that Trudy passed away suddenly on the 27th May.
She was such a kind and thoughtful
Person, and will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
The funeral is to take place at
the Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but if wished, donations to St Wilfrids Hospice, c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW
Published in Chichester Observer on June 20, 2019
