Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00
The Oaks Crematorium
Bartons Road
Havant
Gerald Brockhurst Notice
BROCKHURST Gerald Passed away on
15th August 2019, aged 73 years. Cherished husband of Wendy,
a much loved son, brother,
brother in law, uncle and friend,
who will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant
on Wednesday 4th September 2019,
at 11.00am. Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice
may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
