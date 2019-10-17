Home

Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:45
Chichester Crematorium
George Burns Notice
BURNS George Peacefully at home on 8th October 2019, aged 85 years.
Darling husband of Ann, much loved father of Simon, Fiona, Andrew and Alistair, dear gramps to Lorna, Daisy, Alex, Fenella, Flora and Charlotte
and friend to many.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October 2019, at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 17, 2019
