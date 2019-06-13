|
Boyce George William Passed away peacefully
on 26th May 2019 aged 95.
Much loved Uncle and Brother-In-Law.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The family wish to thank everyone
at Homebeech Residential Home
for their compassion and kindness
in their care of George and of his
late wife Doris. You are wonderful.
Service celebrating George's life to
take place at Chichester Crematorium on Friday 21st June 2019 at 10:15am.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made
to The Royal British Legion through www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Royal British Legion c/o
The Co-op Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Telephone: 01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on June 13, 2019
