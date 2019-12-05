|
|
|
POOLE Geoffrey Ernest Died peacefully on
24th November 2019 aged 85 years.
Loving and beloved husband of Margaret, father of Richard, Simon (deceased) and Sally, and grandfather of Harry, Emily, Lilia and Sammy.
Scholar, teacher, educationalist, naturalist and friend.
Thank you to Whyke Lodge in Chichester for their wonderful care.
His funeral service is to take place at
St Paul's Church, Chichester on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Sussex Wildlife Trust or Chichester Boys' Club may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019