MONERY Reverend Geoff Died on 6th October 2019,
peacefully at home.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019.
Private family committal at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Emsworth Baptist Church at 2.30pm, to which all that knew Geoff are welcome.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Geoff,
to The Rowans Hospice.
'As this will be a service to Celebrate and give thanks for Geoff's life, please do not feel that dark colours need to be worn at the service as we remember Geoff with love and happiness in our hearts'.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 17, 2019