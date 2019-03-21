|
Knight Gene Margaret It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gene on 2nd March 2019, aged 86 years.
A much-loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & friend who will be sadly missed and always loved.
The funeral is to take place on
Tuesday 26 th March 2019 at
St Johns Church, Southbourne at 1.00p.m. Family flowers only preferred, however donations payable to Snowdrop Trust Charity may be sent by cheque only c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302 Main Road, Southbourne PO10 8JL
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
