Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Gay Hodgson

Gay Hodgson Notice
HODGSON GAY Peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital
on 13th February 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved mother of Nick,
Helen & Leisa and a dearest grandma. Funeral service at
St. Mary's Church, Aldingbourne on Tuesday 5th March 2019, at 2.00pm. Please wear something colourful.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
