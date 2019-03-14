|
JENKINS Gabrielle
(Gay) Passed away on 4th March 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late David.
She will be terribly missed.
All our love from her children
Louise, Adrian, Nick, Pip, grandchildren and great-grandchildren xxxx.
Funeral service to take place at
St Richard's Roman Catholic Church, Slindon on Thursday 21st March at 2.00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Flowers or donations to
Love Your Hospital may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
