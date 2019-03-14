Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
St Richard's Roman Catholic Church
Slindon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabrielle Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabrielle Jenkins

Notice Condolences

Gabrielle Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Gabrielle
(Gay) Passed away on 4th March 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late David.
She will be terribly missed.
All our love from her children
Louise, Adrian, Nick, Pip, grandchildren and great-grandchildren xxxx.
Funeral service to take place at
St Richard's Roman Catholic Church, Slindon on Thursday 21st March at 2.00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Flowers or donations to
Love Your Hospital may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.