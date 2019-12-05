|
|
|
WESTLAKE Frederick On the 18th November 2019,
sadly passed away at home aged
52 years, with his loving wife Melina and son Freddie by his side.
Taken too soon and will be sorely missed by his whole family.
Repatriated from Cyprus for the Funeral service which is to be held
at Chichester Crematorium, on Wednesday 11th December 2019,
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support in Fred's memory c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019