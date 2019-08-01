Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
14:00
Chichester Crematorium
Eva Froud Notice
FROUD Eva Barbara Passed away peacefully on
17th July 2019, aged 96.
Much loved wife of Monty (D. 2013), mother of Anna, Jim, Bob and George and a good friend to many.
She will be very sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium
on Friday 9th August at 2pm.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to 'Friends Without Borders' CN: 1080187
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
West Sussex, PO19 8AW
Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 1, 2019
