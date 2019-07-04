Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
CLAPHAM Ester Passed away peacefully but suddenly
at home on 17th June 2019, aged 99.

Loving mother, grandmother,
nonna and gardener extraordinaire.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium
on Thursday 11th July at 3.30pm.
Please feel free to wear bright colours!

Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-op Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, PO19 8AW.
Tel 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
