RAYMOND Eric Passed away peacefully
at St Wilfrids Hospice on
31st October 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved father of Rebecca, Abigail and Naomi and loving grandfather of
Leah-Rose, Ben, Maisie, Emily and Isabelle. Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019