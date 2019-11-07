Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Raymond

Notice Condolences

Eric Raymond Notice
RAYMOND Eric Passed away peacefully
at St Wilfrids Hospice on
31st October 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved father of Rebecca, Abigail and Naomi and loving grandfather of
Leah-Rose, Ben, Maisie, Emily and Isabelle. Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -