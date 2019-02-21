Home

Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:30
St Margaret's Church
Fernhurst
Elsie Waitt Notice
WAITT Elsie Passed away peacefully on
9th February at Oak Hall Nursing Home at the age of 87.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur Waitt, loving mother to Colin, Keith and
Alison and grandmother to
Tom, Josh, Alessia and Zoe.
Funeral Service will take
place on Monday 4th March at
St Margaret's Church, Fernhurst at 2.30pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Canine Partners, Southern Centre (cheques only made payable to the Charity). Enquiries to Roger Poat
& Partners, Midhurst (01730 812094).
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
