|
|
|
CLARK Elizabeth Miller
'Liz' Peacefully passed away on
26th July aged 71 years
surrounded by all her loved ones.
Liz was loved and will be missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 12th August at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, however
donations if desired, may be payable
to 'Cancer Research UK' and sent either by cheque or cash c/o
Mayfields Funeral Directors
90 Elm Grove
Southsea
Hampshire
PO5 1LN
Tel: 02392 875575
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 8, 2019