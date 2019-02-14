|
|
|
QUINN Eileen Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital on
1st February 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Helen and Ruth and loving
grandmother of Will and Imogen. Funeral Service at St Nicholas' Church, Arundel on Tuesday 19th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, to
Dementia Support may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG. Telephone 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
