Dillistone & Wraights
49-51 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester, Sussex PO19 6SG
01243 839777
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:00
St Wilfrid's Church
Parklands
Eileen Gumbrell Notice
Gumbrell Eileen Passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 15th February 2019,
aged 89 years. Much loved by
all her family and friends.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 25th March in St Wilfrid's Church, Parklands at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in Chichester Cemetery. All Welcome.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Dillistone & Wraights, 49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
