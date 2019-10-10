|
GREENWOOD Eileen Theresa Peacefully at home on
4th October 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Allan,
much loved mother of Maxine and Dexter, mother in law to John
and dear nana to Zoe and Josh.
Funeral Requiem Mass at St Anthony of Viareggio Roman Catholic Church, Rose Green on Monday
21st October 2019, at 10.00am followed by burial at Chalcraft Lane Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 10, 2019