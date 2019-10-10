Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Greenwood

Notice Condolences

Eileen Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD Eileen Theresa Peacefully at home on
4th October 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Allan,
much loved mother of Maxine and Dexter, mother in law to John
and dear nana to Zoe and Josh.
Funeral Requiem Mass at St Anthony of Viareggio Roman Catholic Church, Rose Green on Monday
21st October 2019, at 10.00am followed by burial at Chalcraft Lane Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.