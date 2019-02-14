Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bognor Regis
6 Nyetimber Lane
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 3HG
01243 268681
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
15:30
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Hoskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Hoskins

Notice Condolences

Edwin Hoskins Notice
HOSKINS Edwin Vincent Passed away peacefully on
27 th January 2019 aged 84.
Much loved Father, Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 18th February at 3:30pm.
Flowers welcome. If desired,
donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Help for Heroes c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Telephone: 01243 268681.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices