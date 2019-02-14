|
|
|
HOSKINS Edwin Vincent Passed away peacefully on
27 th January 2019 aged 84.
Much loved Father, Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 18th February at 3:30pm.
Flowers welcome. If desired,
donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Help for Heroes c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Telephone: 01243 268681.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
