COOK Edith Nick, Rosemary and Mary & family would like to sincerely thank
everyone who attended the funeral service of Edith Cook on
Wednesday 20th February at
St Peter & St Paul Church,
West Wittering.
The kindness and support shown
has been a great comfort
during this difficult time.
With special thanks to
Reverend Bruce Holben for
his comforting words and
a lovely service and to
Whites Funeralcare for their caring
and dignified Funeral arrangements.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
