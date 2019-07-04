Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
Dorothy May Notice
MAY Dorothy Passed away peacefully
on 12th June 2019 aged 91.
Much loved Mum of Andrew
and Gran of Gary and Tara.
Aunt to many.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium
on Friday 12th July at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
West Sussex PO19 8AW
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
