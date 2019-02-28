Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:30
Reynold's Chapel
Bognor Regis
MUSTARD Doris (née Barnes) A long time Chichester and Petworth resident passed away peacefully at Elizabeth House in Bognor Regis on
Saturday 16th February 2019
aged 97 years. Wife of the late Alf Mustard she will be sadly missed by her family and friends and a
ceremony celebrating her life will be held in Reynold's Chapel, Bognor Regis on Wednesday 6th March at 2.30pm. Doris requested no flowers but donations if desired could be made
to Cancer Research UK c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
