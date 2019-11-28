|
MILLS Doris Isobel Formerly of Dove Court, Bognor Regis.
Wife of the late Arthur Mills.
Passed away on
15th November 2019 , aged 99.
Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium, Aylesbury,
HP22 5BH, on Tuesday
3rd December 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Dementia UK may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019