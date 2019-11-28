Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Doris Mills

Doris Mills Notice
MILLS Doris Isobel Formerly of Dove Court, Bognor Regis.
Wife of the late Arthur Mills.
Passed away on
15th November 2019 , aged 99.
Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium, Aylesbury,
HP22 5BH, on Tuesday
3rd December 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Dementia UK may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
