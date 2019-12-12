Home

Notice Condolences

Doris McBride Notice
McBRIDE
Doris Eleanor Died peacefully on
7th December 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved mother of Sally, adored grandmother of Elizabeth,
Thomas and Alice and dearly loved great grandmother of Miranda,
David, Harry & Ted.
Service of Thanksgiving at the
Church of St. Mary Our Lady,
Sidlesham on Monday
23rd December 2019 at 11.00am
Flowers or donations for Dementia Support (Sage House) may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
