Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:45
Chichester Crematorium
Donald Dabbs Notice
DABBS Donald
Known as Don Passed away peacefully
after a short illness.
Will be greatly missed by his wife Molly, sister Linda and brother-in-law Gary, and all other family and friends.
Funeral Service Monday 21st October at Chichester Crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support Midhurst or Leukaemia Research (Cheques made payable to the charity) c/o Roger Poat & Partners,
Duck Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9DE Tel 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 17, 2019
