|
|
|
BRENT Diane Passed away peacefully at
St Wilfrid's Hospice on
24th May 2019, aged 77 years.
Much loved mother of Peter and loving grandmother of Harriet,
Charlotte and Emily.
Funeral service at St George's Church, Donnington on Thursday 13th June at
11.00am. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be
sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2019
Read More