Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00
Chichester Crematorium
Dennis Knight Notice
KNIGHT Dennis Passed away peacefully on
26th May in St Richards Hospital
aged 97. Devoted husband to Hilda and beloved father to Cheryl, Chris and Karyn. A loving grandfather and great grandfather who will be very much missed by all his family and
many friends.
The Funeral Service takes place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th June at 11am.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired to
The Somerville Foundation,
(by cheque only please, made payable to the Charity) C/o Roger Poat & Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst,
West Sussex GU29 9DE
tel 01730812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2019
