FENTER Dennis William
MBE Passed away peacefully on
17th July 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Yvonne,
loving father of Mark.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 5th August 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, St Wilfrids Hospice or Love Your Hospital may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG. Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 25, 2019