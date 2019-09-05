|
|
|
SCOTT David Anthony Passed away at St Richard's Hospital on 28th August 2019 aged 78 years,
after a short but well fought
battle against cancer.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Gina, his loving children
James and Francesca,
his devoted grandchildren
and all of his family and friends.
His funeral service is to take place at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Monday 9th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to
The Manhood Wildlife and Heritage
Group or Chichester Organic Gardening Society may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG, Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 5, 2019