Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
David Morton

David Morton Notice
MORTON David James Passed away at
St Richards Hospital, Chichester on 25th August 2019 aged 87 years.
Will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September at
11.45am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to the Royal British Legion c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 12, 2019
