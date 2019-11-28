Home

Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
David Finn

David Finn Notice
FINN David Arthur Sadly passed away at home
on 24th November 2019,
surrounded by his loving family.
Wonderful husband to Penelope, devoted father to Harry and Todd. Teacher at the Littlehampton
Community School
for several decades.
Funeral service at The Oaks Crematorium Havant on
Monday 16th December 2019,
at 11.30am. Family flowers only.
Donations for Cancer Research UK
or Canine Partners may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
