Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30
Chichester Crematorium
David Conrad Notice
CONRAD David Passed away peacefully at home
on 13th September 2019,
aged 59 years.
Much loved husband of Debbie,
adored dad of Adam, Luke and Nathan, cherished father in law of
Lacey, Hayley and Rachael.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019,
at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice
or Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
