More Obituaries for Daphne Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Betts

Notice Condolences

Daphne Betts Notice
Betts Daphne Joyce On 19th November 2019, peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital, aged 85 years.
Dear wife of the late Don Betts,
much loved mother of Valda,
Mark & Alison, a dear grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium (Kingswood Chapel) on Thursday 12th December 2019, at 2.20pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for Chestnut Tree House Hospice may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
