Danielle Charbonneau Notice
Charbonneau Danielle Passed away peacefully on
22nd November aged 66.
Much loved wife of Shah,
loving friend to many in the neighbourhood and beyond.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th December at 10.15am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: British Heart Foundations
c/o Co-op Funeral Home,
Kingsham Avenue, Chichester.
Telephone: 01243 782209.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
