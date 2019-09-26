|
NOVELL Cicely Passed away peacefully on
19th September 2019, aged 89 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service on Friday 11th October at Reynolds Funeral Services,
Chapel Bognor Regis at 1.30pm followed by burial at Chalcraft
Lane Cemetery. Flowers or donations in Cicely's memory may be sent to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019