Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Cicely Novell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cicely Novell

Notice Condolences

Cicely Novell Notice
NOVELL Cicely Passed away peacefully on
19th September 2019, aged 89 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service on Friday 11th October at Reynolds Funeral Services,
Chapel Bognor Regis at 1.30pm followed by burial at Chalcraft
Lane Cemetery. Flowers or donations in Cicely's memory may be sent to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.